Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Purchases 375 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,863,000. Natixis lifted its position in Altria Group by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Altria Group by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 835,713 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. 147,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278,690. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

