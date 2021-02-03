GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.91 million and a PE ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Get GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) alerts:

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.