Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) Short Interest Update

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GEENQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 181,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,632. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.