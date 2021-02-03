Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $206.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

NYSE:GPN opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

