Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Shares of KRMA opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.