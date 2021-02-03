Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $39.32.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Millennials Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MILN. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,145,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 147.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 99,449 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,033,000. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at about $466,000.

