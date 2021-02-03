Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

NYSE:GL opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12.

Get Globe Life alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,266,424.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.