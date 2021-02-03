GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.95. 941,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 701,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $188.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.46.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 368.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

