GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 8,467 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $58,988,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 186,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

