GoByte Reaches Market Cap of $147,983.13 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $147,983.13 and $11,796.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011452 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,276,990 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

