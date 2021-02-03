Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

GOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.