Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMLP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.96.

Shares of GMLP stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $238.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

