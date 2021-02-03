Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 885,815 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

GSBD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. 354,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,642. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

