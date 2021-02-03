GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays dropped their price target on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,586. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,466,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

