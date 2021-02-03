GoPro (GPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPRO stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 1.27.

GPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

