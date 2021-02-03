Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

GRCL stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

