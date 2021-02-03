Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires Shares of 2,350 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $101.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.