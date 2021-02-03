Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $317.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

