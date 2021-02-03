Grandfield & Dodd LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 130,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

BAC stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

