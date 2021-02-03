Grandfield & Dodd LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07.

