Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,940 shares of company stock worth $1,692,931. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

