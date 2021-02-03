Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,293,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,910,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

