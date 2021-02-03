Graviocoin (GIO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,192.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $1,192.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00412138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

