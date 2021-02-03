Graviocoin Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1,589.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars.

