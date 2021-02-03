Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 283,622 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 75,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,044,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

