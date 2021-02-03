Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,250. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

