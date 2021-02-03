Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $308.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,635. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $336.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.56.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,415 shares of company stock valued at $21,941,025 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.