Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,942 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,958 shares of company stock worth $98,873,269. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,691. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day moving average is $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

