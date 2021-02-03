Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $158,529,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after acquiring an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,886,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $18,352,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.29. The company had a trading volume of 107,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,511. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

