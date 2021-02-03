Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.00. 48,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,853. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.51 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $448.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.41 and a 200 day moving average of $246.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

