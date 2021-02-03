Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 515.0 days.

GRGSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grieg Seafood ASA in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

GRGSF stock remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Wednesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

