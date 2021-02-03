Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) stock opened at GBX 68.80 ($0.90) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.18. The company has a market cap of £31.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.13. Gusbourne PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 47.08 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

About Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

