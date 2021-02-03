GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $218.00

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.00 and last traded at $215.60, with a volume of 187700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,443,984 shares of company stock worth $15,874,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $15,252,000. FMR LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $11,471,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 89,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $8,075,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.