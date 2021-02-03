GWM Advisors LLC Invests $598,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of BLOK opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91.

