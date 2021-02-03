GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,072 shares of company stock worth $5,461,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $205.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

