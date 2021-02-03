GWM Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $377.22 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.57.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

