GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $178.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $193.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,802 shares of company stock worth $15,151,375 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.