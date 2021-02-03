GWM Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.77.

NYSE:NOC opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $374.39. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

