GWM Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

