H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.75 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CVE:HEO opened at C$3.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.70. The company has a market cap of C$236.13 million and a P/E ratio of -101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64. H2O Innovation Inc. has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$3.70.

In other news, insider Investissement Québec sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$12,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,955,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,869,366.19. Insiders have sold a total of 4,006,438 shares of company stock valued at $12,013,474 in the last quarter.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

