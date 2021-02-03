H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Desjardins

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from $3.25 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS HEOFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.42 million, a P/E ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

