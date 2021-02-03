Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAE opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $139.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

