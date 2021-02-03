Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 337,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Shares of HNRG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,949. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.