Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.