Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

HAL stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.