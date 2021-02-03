Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by 131.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

HLNE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

