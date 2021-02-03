Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

