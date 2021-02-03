Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Down 4.6%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 31,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 54,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

