Harley-Davidson Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,551 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 661% compared to the typical volume of 1,912 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on HOG. Argus increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 103,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

