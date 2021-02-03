Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Raised to $10.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $771.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Harmonic by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 181,649 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

